Ruby Walsh believes he could be back in action by the end of next week as he steps up his recovery from a broken leg.

Walsh suffered the setback in November when falling from Let’s Dance at Punchestown.

He said there's no "real pain" now as he sets his sights on the Cheltenham Festival, which kicks off on 13 March.

"Initially, I would have said I’d be back race riding for the Red Mills Chase Day at Gowran (this Saturday), but that was probably a bit unrealistic," he told Paddy Power News.

"So, if it's not the weekend of the 24th, hopefully it'll be the weekend after.

"I could even be riding out by the end of next week. Things are going well; I just need to be patient and not do myself any damage. There's no real pain any more, but things can't be rushed.

"I'm happy with the progress I've made, although as a natural optimist I would have preferred that to be even quicker. Once the doctors and physiotherapists are happy, that's good enough for me."