Cheltenham Festival hero Taquin Du Seuil was fatally injured when falling over hurdles at Huntingdon on Friday.

It is almost three years since Jonjo O'Neill's charge claimed the JLT Novices' Chase at Prestbury Park.

He returned to Cheltenham to win the 2016 BetVictor Gold Cup and came close to a second Festival success last March when filling the runner-up spot in the Coral Cup behind Supasundae.

He has been campaigned exclusively over hurdles this season, finishing third in the Long Distance Hurdle at Newbury and last of eight runners in the Long Walk at Ascot, before dropping in class for the Pertemps Network Group Handicap Hurdle at Huntingdon.

Ridden by Aidan Coleman, the 11-year-old was still in contention when coming to grief three flights from the finish and course officials confirmed subsequently confirmed he had died.