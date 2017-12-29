This afternoon's jumps meeting scheduled for Doncaster has been abandoned following a second inspection.



An initial check of conditions at 7am revealed overnight frost and some snow, which had turned to rain.



However, there was not enough improvement at 9am to give the go-ahead, with parts of the course remaining frozen.



The feature event on Town Moor was due to be the Listed Sunbets Yorkshire Silver Vase Mares' Chase at 2.40.



With Kelso's Friday card abandoned on Thursday, the remaining fixture in Britain is on the Fibresand at Southwell.



There are two meetings in Ireland, at Limerick and Leopardstown, with the mighty Faugheen the star of the show at the latter in the Ryanair Hurdle.