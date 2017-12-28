This afternoon's meeting at Leopardstown has passed a precautionary inspection and goes ahead as planned.

Clerk of the course Lorcan Wyer had been concerned about the possibility of frost and fog, but the track was found to be fit for purpose at 7.30am.

Cheltenham Gold Cup hero Sizing John is the star name on a superb card when he lines up in a strong renewal of the Grade One Leopardstown Christmas Chase.

A statement issued by the Turf Club read: "The ground is currently soft, yielding in places on the hurdle track and yielding, soft in places on the steeplechase course."

The news was also positive at Limerick as its jumps programme goes ahead after an early-morning precautionary inspection