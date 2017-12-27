Leopardstown clerk of the course Lorcan Wyer has said every possible precaution is being taken to ensure Day 3 of the Christmas Festival does not fall victim to tonight's plummeting temperatures.

A Status Yellow warning has been put in place by Met Éireann, with up to 3cm of snow forecast for most of the country, with larger accumulations possible on higher ground.

That snowfall is forecast to hit the southwest first from around 7am Thursday morning and creep north. Leinster, Connacht and Ulster could get a dusting from around 4pm.

Course officials will inspect the conditions from 6.30am tomorrow, but Wyer is confident the action will not be postponed.

"We don't know for sure because the forecast we got, there's two aspects to it," he told RTÉ Sport.

"If the sky remains clear, it may get down to between minus two and minus four. There's also the threat of fog. If we get fog it won't get as low but the fog could be slow to clear.

"We've provisionally set up an inner hurl track which would offer very good protection from frost, we've rejigged the running order to put the two chase last on the card, so... we're optimistic we'll be okay but we're trying to give ourselves every chance to make that happen."

On Wednesday, officials at Chepstow rescheduled the Coral Welsh Grand National for January 6 after the fixture was abandoned due to a waterlogged track.

Rain and snow over the last two days left the track unraceable.