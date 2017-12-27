Sizing John is the headline act on the third day of the Leopardstown Christmas Festival - providing the meeting goes ahead.

The threat of overnight frost and fog has prompted officials to call a 7.30am inspection.

Jessica Harrington's star won three Gold Cups last season and looked as good as ever, if not better, when hammering his John Durkan rivals on his return to action.

Djakadam was in second that day and has another go at Sizing John in the Leopardstown Christmas Chase, but Willie Mullins' primary contender might be Yorkhill, the enigmatic but supremely talented four-time Grade One scorer, who makes his seasonal debut.

Last year's winner Outlander and Road To Respect, the JNwine.com Champion Chase one-two, are also in the 12-strong field, with Cheltenham Gold Cup runner-up Minella Rocco flying the flag for Britain.

Harrington said: "I've been happy with Sizing John since the John Durkan and this seems a nice spot for him, then we can see what we do after that - I'm just taking each race as it comes.

"There are 12 runners, so it will be fierce competitive, but I think the bigger field might actually help him. We've just got to keep out of trouble.

"The ground looks like being lovely so that will be more in our favour."

Apple's Jade tackles three miles for the first time in the other Grade One on the card, the Squared Financial Christmas Hurdle.

Gordon Elliott's brilliant mare readily saw off Nichols Canyon in the Hatton's Grace but Mullins' top stayer will be much more at home over this trip.

Elliott is confident the step up will not inconvenience the six-time Grade One winner.

"There's not a lot for her if we don't run here until Cheltenham, except a Listed hurdle in Punchestown (in February)," Elliott told At The Races.

"The way she won in Fairyhouse the last day, with another furlong or two she maybe would have won another 10 lengths. That 7lb mares' allowance is unbelievable."

Mullins also saddles Bapaume and Augusta Kate, with Lieutenant Colonel a second string for Elliott, while Harrington is represented by Jezki and Supasundae.

Drinmore third Snow Falcon is part of a fascinating battle for the Midland Legal Solicitors Beginners Chase.

Standing in his way is the Mullins-trained Bacardys, who struck twice at the top level as a novice hurdler but was beaten on his fencing bow, with Elliott taking the wraps off the exciting Sutton Place.

Flawless Escape and Jetez filled the minor places at Punchestown and renew rivalry in the opening attheraces.com Maiden Hurdle (12.15), in which dual French Flat winner Francin starts off for Mullins.

The long-absent Voix Du Reve spearheads a team of four for the champion trainer in the Pertemps Network Handicap Hurdle (Qualifier), with his stablemate Voix Des Tiep taking on interesting winning pointers Active Force and Whisperinthebreeze in the Ballymaloe Foods Flat Race.

Watch the Leopardstown Christmas Festival live on RTÉ2 from 1pm