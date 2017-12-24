The Grade 1 Racing Post Novice Chase is the feature race at Leopardstown on St Stephen's Day and Willie Mullins will be bidding to continue his fine record in the race.

Judged on his spectacular performance on chasing debut at Navan last month, Footpad has excellent prospects of making it three in a row for Ireland's champion trainer.

A dual Grade 1-winner over hurdles, who competed creditably in both the Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham and the Champion Stayers Hurdle at Punchestown last season, the five-year-old never put a foot wrong at Navan when storming to an 11-length win.

Death Duty carries an unbeaten chasing record into the race having won his three starts and will be dropping down in trip when he takes on Footpad.

The Gigginstown House Stud-owned chaser was last seen winning the Grade 1 Drinmore Novice Chase at Fairyhouse at the beginning of the month under Davy Russell, who retains the ride.

The powerful owners are also represented by recent winner Avenir D'Une Vie, trained by Henry de Bromhead, while Ted Walsh has decided to run maiden Any Second Now.

Jessica Harrington's Jett completes the five-runner field.

The Gavin Cromwell-trained Espoir D’Allen will be bidding to keep his unbeaten record over hurdles intact and stretch his winning sequence to five in the Grade 2 Knight Frank Juvenile Hurdle.

It is worth noting that Cromwell came agonisingly close to winning this race two years ago, when Jer’s Girl was narrowly reeled in by Apple’s Jade in a pulsating finish.

The Meath-based handler has strong claims of redemption as Espoir D’Allen has improved with each run and was last seen when demolishing a decent Grade 3 field at Fairyhouse earlier this month.

On the other end of that comprehensive defeat was Mitchouka, and the Gordon Elliott-trained and Gigginstown House Stud-owned gelding reoposses today under Davy Russell.

Elliott and Gigginstown are also represented by French recruit, Farclas, who will be making his debut over hurdles under teenage sensation Jack Kennedy.

The first race at Leopardstown is under way at 12.15 and the ground is currently described as yielding.