Killahara Castle - a 200-1 supposed no-hoper - caused one of the biggest upsets imaginable when taking Listed honours in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Boreen Belle Mares Novice Hurdle at Thurles.

The six-year-old, trained in County Tipperary by John Burke, stormed past the 8-13 favourite True Self, from the all-powerful Willie Mullins stable, between the last two flights to run out a clear winner, scoring by five lengths under the trainer's brother, Martin.

It was Killahara Castle's first win in 21 starts, and the winning rider said: "We were just hoping for a bit of black type and stuck her in hoping it would break up a bit better than what it did, but once she was in, we said we might as well run her.

"She has rakes of ability, but it's all in her head, if we could get it out. They went a good gallop and they just came back and she stayed galloping. The smaller field suited her as well, as she is usually really keen but settled lovely today and everything went right."

He added: "We have four horses for the track and 14 altogether between breakers. I'm in with John every evening and ride work for Tim Doyle. That's my biggest win and first Listed win."

Owned by Elaine Burke, who is the sister of John and Martin, Killahara Castle is the first horse to win at 200-1 in Ireland this century, while the last to score at those odds in Britain was Dandy Flame at Wolverhampton in July 2016.

The longest-priced winner ever in Britain was 250-1 shot Equinoctial at Kelso in November 1990.