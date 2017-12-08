The Turf Club have announced that Saturday's meeting at Navan is subject to an 8am precautionary inspection due to a forecast of freezing temperatures.

Across the Irish Sea, officials at Chepstow will also hold an inspection at the same time Saturday's meeting.

The threat of frost overnight has put the track on alert, although the course was raceable on Friday morning and it is hoped racing will go ahead. The going was described as heavy, soft in places.

It is a similar story with cold temperatures at Kelso, where Sunday's card is subject to a precautionary inspection at 7.30am on the day.

The fixture is headlined by the Persimmon Homes Scottish Borders National Handicap Chase, with the going good, good to soft in places.

The Betfred Peterborough Chase meeting at Huntingdon also sees a precautionary inspection, at 7am.