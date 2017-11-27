Gordon Elliott's Apple's Jade is among seven horses still standing their ground at the five-day conformation stage for Saturday's Unibet Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Newcastle.

Winner of the OLBG Mares' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival in March, the five-year-old has already shown her well-being this term, with victory in the Lismullen Hurdle at Navan earlier this month.

Should the five-year-old take her chance at Gosforth Park, she will try to avenge last year's narrow defeat by Irving.

Paul Nicholls' charge also took this prize in 2014.

Also among the septet is Champion Hurdle hero Buveur D'Air, who is set to make his seasonal debut.

Evan Williams has left in the progressive John Constable, while Flying Tiger, Katgary and Mirsaale are also still engaged.