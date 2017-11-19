Ruby Walsh broke his right leg in a fall at Punchestown on Saturday and now faces surgery. The 38-year-old champion jockey was also being assessed for a kick in the head suffered in the fall from Let's Dance.

It means Paul Townend is poised to take over on Faugheen in the Unibet Morgiana Hurdle at Punchestown on Sunday when the 2015 Champion Hurdle winner returns to action from 22 months on the sidelines.

The rider told Racing UK on Saturday evening: "I’ve suffered a fracture of my right tibia. I’m going to Tallaght Hospital now to see a specialist and I’ll know a lot more tomorrow."

Walsh, who was returning to action from an 11-day absence because of a hand injury, was riding Let's Dance for Willie Mullins in the Listed Frontline Security Grabel Mares Hurdle when the 4-9 favourite fell four flights from the finish and kicked and rolled over Walsh as he lay on the ground.

Walsh managed to sit up a few seconds later as if he was about to rise to his feet, but it was quickly evident his injuries were more serious than first appeared.

He was treated for some time on the track before being removed by ambulance and taken to nearby Naas Hospital for x-rays.

Turf Club chief medical officer Adrian McGoldrick said on Saturday: "He has gone to Naas Hospital for x-rays and will then go on to Tallaght hospital for surgery.

"I have already been in touch with Tallaght to tell them to expect him. He also got a kick in the head so as a matter of routine he will be given a CT scan of that area."

It was Walsh's third fall of the day after he emerged unscathed from spills on Minnie Dahill in the opening three-year-old hurdle and Invitation Only in the beginners chase, before winning the 2m4f maiden hurdle on the Mullins-trained Burrows Saint.

Faugheen's trainer Mullins said on Saturday that Paul Townend, declared to ride Vroum Vroum Mag in the Morgiana race, was now likely to switch to Faugheen. It will be the former champion jockey's first ride in public on the son of Germany.