Declan McDonogh will go freelance in 2018 after John Oxx decided not to retain a jockey next year.

The former Irish champion linked up with Oxx at the start of the 2013 campaign and their five-year association has yielded Group race wins for the likes of My Titania and Sea Of Grace, while the pair enjoyed Listed success with Naughty Or Nice and Red Stars this term.

McDonogh said: "Mr Oxx has decided not to retain a jockey for next season so I'm going to be riding freelance as well as looking to strengthen and develop the existing relationships I have built up with various trainers.

"For the last five seasons it has been a privilege and an honour to ride for one of the world's great trainers.

"I have enjoyed each and every minute of my time as stable jockey to Mr Oxx and I would like to thank him and all his owners for their support since I first joined the yard in 2013.

"I hope to continue riding for Mr Oxx over the coming seasons and I'm sure that we will enjoy more success together in the future."

McDonogh is due to head to Australia next week for a winter stint which will conclude in early February.