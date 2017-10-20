The next 24 hours could be an important time for Ireland's champion trainer Aidan O'Brien as he bids to beat the world record of 25 Group/Grade 1 wins in a single-season set by the late American legend Bobby Frankel in 2003.

The Ballydoyle trainer, one winner short of equalling this magnificent feat, is represented by market leader Johannes Vermeer in the Grade 1 BMW Caulfield Cup in Melbourne at 6.30am Irish time on Saturday, where the son of Galileo faces 16 rivals in the hands of Aussie rider Ben Melham.

Later in the day, O'Brien has several runners in the four Group 1 races on the Qipco British Champions Day card at Ascot.

Caravaggio heads his four-pronged challenge on the Qipco British Champions Sprint Stakes under Ryan Moore at 2pm before Hydrangea and Wild Irish Rose fly the flag for Ireland in the Fillies & Mares Stakes at 2.40pm.

All eyes will be on the O'Brien challenger Churchill in the QEII Stakes at 3.15. The dual 2,000 Guineas winner is joined by stable companions' Sir John Lavery and Lancaster Bomber in the 15-runner Group 1 event over a mile while 35 minutes later Highland Reel and Cliffs Of Moher are the two O'Brien representatives in the Champion Stakes at 3.50pm.

Bookmakers have O'Brien quoted at 9/4 to bag a further two Group 1 winners on Saturday and beat the record.