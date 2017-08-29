Aidan O’Brien is responsible for half of the 24 horses still in contention for the William Hill St Leger at Doncaster on 16 September at the latest forfeit stage.

O’Brien’s Irish Derby winner Capri is currently disputing favouritism with Michael Stoute’s Crystal Ocean for the Town Moor Classic.

Goodwood Cup hero Stradivarius is one of two entries, from an initial seven, alongside Ribblesdale Stakes winner Coronet, that have been left in by trainer John Gosden.

Other notable entries include the Brian Meehan-trained Raheen House, winner of the Bahrain Trophy at Newmarket, and Defoe, from the yard of Roger Varian, who made it four out of four this season in the Geoffrey Freer Stakes at Newbury.

Saeed bin Suroor has left three candidates in the race, including Benbatl, winner of the Hampton Court Stakes at Royal Ascot on his penultimate start.