Churchill could have his next start in the Qipco Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown on September 9.

The dual 2000 Guineas winner, who was forced to miss the Sussex Stakes following a downpour at Glorious Goodwood, ran with credit at York when finding only Ulysses too good in the Juddmonte International, on what was his first try at a trip beyond a mile.

Trainer Aidan O'Brien said: "We were very happy with Churchill. When we missed Goodwood, it just messed us up a little bit, but we we're very happy with the run. I would imagine that he'll come forward from it."

When it was put to O'Brien that he stayed the extended mile and a quarter well, he added: "I'd say he did. He was never a horse to wilt, anyway. I think the run will bring him forward.

"We're thinking of the Irish Champion, but we'll see how he is."

Meanwhile, Saxon Warrior looked a cut above the average two-year-old when making a big impression on his debut at the Curragh.

The son of Deep Impact was one of three O'Brien-trained colts in the one-mile Irish Times Irish EBF (C&G) Maiden and was a most authoritative winner.

Coming from off the pace, the 8-1 shot showed a neat turn of foot for Donnacha O'Brien to score by three and a quarter lengths from Meagher's Flag.

The winner's stable companion Saracen Knight was half a length away in third, with O'Brien's other runner, the 8-11 favourite Christopher Robin, only seventh.

There was a surprise reverse for the O'Brien team when 2-7 hotpot Ballet Shoes was shrugged aside by Liquid Amber in the Flame Of Tara Irish EBF Stakes.

The Group Three race looked like going to plan when Ryan Moore sent Ballet Shoes into the lead just under two furlongs out, after Black Sails had made the running.

However, Billy Lee had the favourite in his sights and Liquid Amber (10-1) swept by in the final furlong to land the spoils by five lengths for trainer Willie McCreery.