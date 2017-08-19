September will put her unbeaten record and huge reputation on the line in the National Breast Cancer Research Debutante Stakes at the Curragh on Sunday.

After making a big impression on her racecourse debut at Leopardstown in June, Aidan O'Brien's filly lined up in the Chesham Stakes at Royal Ascot and ran out an authoritative winner over subsequent Group Three scorer Nyaleti.

September is a best priced 11-2 favourite for next year's 1000 Guineas and tests the water at Group Two level this weekend.

"September hasn't run since Royal Ascot but she seems in good form and we've been happy with her," said O'Brien.

The daughter of Deep Impact is one of three Ballydoyle representatives in an eight-strong field, with impressive Silver Flash Stakes winner Happily and Cork maiden victor Magical also in contention.

"We were delighted with Happily at Leopardstown and we think she has come out of the race well. She might need the run for experience, because they'll go on then after that," the trainer added.

"It's a Group Two and hopefully they'll go forward from there.

"The ground should be lovely. Hopefully they won't get too much rain."

Jim Bolger saddles course scorer Dawn Delivers, who was third behind Happily in the Silver Flash late last month.

Dawn Delivers is one of two Godolphin-owned runners along with Mary Tudor, who was runner-up to Magical at Cork on what was her racecourse debut for trainer Willie McCreery.

McCreery said: "She ran a cracking race down in Cork and has come on a lot from the run.

"It's a huge step up for her, but I think she'll do herself justice."

Joe Murphy's Shekiba steps up in class after winning at the Galway Festival and Brendan Duke's maiden Feisty Katerina completes the line-up.