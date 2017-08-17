Alexios Komnenos stepped up on his seasonal bow to win the Group Three Invesco Pension Consultants Desmond Stakes at Leopardstown.

The Choisir colt was a smart performer as a juvenile last term, notably finishing just a neck behind subsequent Classic winner Churchill in the Tyros Stakes last July.

However, he was sidelined after that run until making his return when third in a Listed event at the Curragh last month, with that outing clearly having done Fozzy Stack's charge the world of good.

Chris Hayes tracked early leader Custom Cut up the rails before unleashing Alexios Komnenos with around a furlong to run.

The Aidan O'Brien-trained Music Box emerged late from the chasing pack and while she gave it her best, she was a length and a half down at the line with Custom Cut a further short head back in third.

"He quickened up well. It's amazing, with what he's been through, to even be here today," said Stack.

"A big thanks goes to the staff at home and every vet in O'Byrne and Halleys. It's a wonder he's here at all. They gave him a 10 percent chance of racing again.

"He had an infection in his hind suspensory. They had to split his suspensory to wash it out and get the infection out. They even flew special maggots over from England that fight infection.

"If he's still in one piece in a few weeks' time, he'll come back for the Group Two Boomerang Stakes. We'll leave him at a mile for the minute."

O'Brien might have been out of luck with Music Box, but he was on the mark with Nelson in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF (C & G) Maiden.

Sent off the 1-2 favourite after finishing sixth and second in two previous outings, Nelson ran out a cosy three-length winner over stablemate Christopher Robin in the mile heat.

"You'd be delighted with that. He came forward lovely from his first to his second (run). He ran a nice race the last day but came forward again," said O'Brien.

"We could look at the Beresford or something like that with him. He gets a mile well and stays well. He was galloping out well to the line.

"You'd be delighted with the runner-up as well. He ran a lovely race and he's a lovely horse."

Dermot Weld is planning to step up to Group One level with Chiara Luna (4-5 favourite) after her victory in the opening Irish Stallion Farms EBF Fillies Maiden.

Making her debut in the six-furlong heat, the daughter of War Front kept on well in the final furlong for Pat Smullen to see off Modern Love by three-quarters of a length.

"It was a nice performance for her first start, for a filly that's bred to go much further. She'll learn a lot," said Weld.

"She loved the nice ground and I appreciate the distance was always going to be a bit short for her.

"Hopefully next time with that benefit and over a bit further you will see a progressive filly."