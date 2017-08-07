Brutal, a classy Flat performer for Ger Lyons, made a winning hurdling debut for Gordon Elliott at Cork.

Fifth in the Racing Post Trophy at Doncaster last year, he is still owned by Sheikh Fahad's Qatar Racing and was a first success for Elliott in the maroon silks.

Sent off the 1-2 favourite for a maiden hurdle over two miles, Davy Russell never had an anxious moment in the saddle but Elliott is refusing to get carried away.

"It wasn't the strongest race in the world, but he did what he did and will improve from it and will have to improve going forward," said the Meath handler.

"I think he's a nice horse and had a good (Flat) rating.

"I'd have to say a big thanks to Qatar Racing and Sheikh Fahad for sending him to me as it's my first runner in those colours.

"Like a lot of those juveniles after their first run, they will go up or down or stay where they are.

"We've often had horses that were rated 60 (on the Flat) and they end up being better than the 100-rated horses, so it's how they take to it the next day is how you know."