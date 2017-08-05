Frankie Dettori sprang a 25-1 surprise on Lancelot Du Lac for trainer Dean Ivory in the Qatar Stewards' Cup at Goodwood.

The popular Italian had the seven-year-old on the front end all the way and got Lancelot Du Lac close to the far rail as soon as he could.

The entire field drifted towards that side, but Dettori made the first move and the others were playing catch up and very few got into the race, including the gambled-on favourite Sir Dancealot.

The pack closed near the line, but Lancelot Du Lac was home and hosed as he landed the prestigious six-furlong handicap by three-quarters of a length from Aeolus, with Upstaging third and Growl fourth.

Dettori said: "I did not expect it, but Dean was very sweet on him.

"I bagged the rail, and in fairness to the horse he kept on galloping."

Ivory said: "You could see he was a little bit tired at the end, he did it the hard way but kept pulling a bit more out of the bag. It wasn't the idea necessarily to jump handy, but when the horse hits the front he just stays there lovely.

"I think with the hood on, he didn't know how far horses were behind him, it kept him up to his work.

"I thought the ground might be a little bit too soft for him today, but then that rain they had freshened it all up a bit."

He added: "We'll sit tight now, after a race like that we're in no hurry whatsoever, we'll sit and put a bit back into the horse.

"There's the Ayr Gold Cup and when you see his style of running today he is up there out of trouble, which you always seem to get in these big handicaps.

"It sounds daft, but even at his age I'm still learning a bit about the horse."

Ed Walker, trainer of runner-up Aeolus, said: "I am just a bit gutted. He was just a bit unlucky, but he has run a blinder.

"The plan was the Wokingham, but the ground was too quick. This was Plan B and everything went right barring a few seconds when he needed daylight.

"He made up a lot of ground on the winner, but fair play to the winner he did it well in the end.

"Second is tough as it is the first loser."