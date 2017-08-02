Here Comes When got the better of hot favourite Ribchester to run out a shock 20-1 winner of in the Qatar Sussex Stakes at Goodwood.

Having already won the Lockinge Stakes at Newbury and the Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot this season, Richard Fahey's Ribchester was unsurprisingly a warm order to complete a Group One hat-trick, especially after the late withdrawal of dual 2000 Guineas winner Churchill.

The 8-13 favourite made much of the running in the deteriorating conditions, but William Buick was hard at work in the saddle with two furlongs to run and the Andrew Balding-trained Here Comes When battled his way to the front in the hands of champion jockey Jim Crowley.

Just when it looked as though Ribchester was fading, he rallied to the cause, but while he was making ground again at the finish, Here Comes When held on by a neck.

Lightning Spear was third.

Crowley said: "That was fantastic. Fair play to Andrew and Dr Hay (owner) for supplementing him and running him in the race. It was a brave shout and it's really paid off.

"The rain came and he's always been a very good horse on soft ground. Before the race I was ticking off the horses I didn't think would go on the ground and I thought he'd definitely be in the first three.

"He got a nice tow into the race and the weather has played to his strengths. It's heavy ground and he just loves it.

"It's nice for him to get his head in front in a race like that."

A philosophical Fahey said of Ribchester: "William just felt he was dropping away there two down and then he came back again. It's extreme conditions out there, I was very worried - it's not for a Flat horse to be racing on, it's National Hunt horses.

"But he's run a mighty race and he showed good heart to nearly get back up. Maybe he was a bit lonely in front and half-pulled up a bit, but that's racing, we live to fight another day.

"If you could back winners today you'd be a genius, that's why bookmakers love conditions like this. They get results and they've got one today. I'm disappointed, you come here expecting to win and you don't, so you are disappointed.

"It was a strange race, I'd like to see it again."

The Karl Burke-trained Havana Grey made every yard of the running in the Bombay Sapphire Molecomb Stakes.

The Group Three contest lost some of its lustre following the withdrawal of American challenger Happy Like A Fool, but 7-2 chance Havana Grey showed a willing attitude against the rail to claim his fourth victory from just six starts in the hands of PJ McDonald.

Havana Grey looks likely to join stablemate Unfortunately, winner of the Prix Robert Papin, in the Prix Morny at Deauville.

Burke said: "The owners are very keen to try the Prix Morny and that's where we'll go next, along with Unfortunately.

"Unfortunately we have to run the pair together, so to speak, but both horses deserve to go for a Group One and that seems the obvious choice for him."

Burke's fellow North Yorkshire-based trainer Mark Johnston, no stranger to success at Goodwood, enjoyed a double on the afternoon.

Londinium was a 9-1 winner of the Better Odds With Matchbook Betting Exchange Handicap in the hands of Joe Fanning, before stablemate Threading (12-1) made a most impressive debut in the Markel Insurance Maiden Fillies' Stakes, with William Buick doing the steering.

Johnston said: "Threading is a very well-bred filly and on pedigree you'd suggest she'll be better on better ground, but we're not getting carried away.

"She's tall and sizeable and very strong. She'll be back out before too long, I would say.

"It was a big decision to bring Londinium to Goodwood as he doesn't like being away from his home box.

"He is in again on Friday so he might be getting used to Goodwood."

Josephine Gordon guided the Ian Williams-trained Cool Sky (25-1) to victory in the two-and-a-half-mile Matchbook Betting Exchange Goodwood Handicap.

Billesdon Bess (7-1) came home in front in the EBF Breeders' Series Fillies' Handicap for Richard Hannon and apprentice Hollie Doyle, who said: "To have a winner here means the world to me.

"Mr Hannon has been excellent, giving me the opportunities that he has. It all makes it worth it for days like today."