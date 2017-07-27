Aidan O'Brien was dominant at Leopardstown on Thursday evening, landing the two Group 3 juvenile races on the night which was headlined by the victory of The Pentagon in the JRA Tyros Stakes under Ryan Moore.

It took the son of Galileo a few strides to pick up off the home bend but eventually he did and stayed on to good effect to defeat Theobald by a length-and-three-quarters. He cemented his position as head of the market for next year's Investec Derby

Arguably more impressive was Happily who quickened away impressively to beat old rival Shalailah by five lengths in the Group 3 Jockey Club Of Turkey Silver Flash Stakes, thus adding to the already immense strength in depth the stable has in the juvenile fillies division.