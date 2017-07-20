Moonlight Magic turned over odds-on favourite Deauville in a tight finish to the ICON Meld Stakes at Leopardstown.

Jim Bolger's colt had won the Derrinstown Derby Trial last season but after finishing last in the Derby he had struggled to regain top form.

There were signs when second to Minding at Naas he was heading back in the right direction, but he still looked to have plenty on his plate against Deauville, who had the run of the race.

Donnacha O'Brien attempted to make all on the 4-5 favourite but Kevin Manning timed his challenge to perfection on the 5-1 chance.

Moonlight Magic won by a head but the disappointment of the race was The Grey Gatsby, having his second run for Dermot Weld, but he trailed home last of the five runners.

A great battle! Moonlight Magic overhauls Deauville in the dying strides of the ICON Meld Stakes at @LeopardstownRC: pic.twitter.com/TsIPYZhwQB — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) July 20, 2017

"He was in really good form coming into tonight," said Bolger.

"I was telling myself that if he didn't win this evening I can't win with him. We've had a good run over the last few weeks and that makes all the difference.

"He's run good races at lots of places and the only bad one was in the Derby. He obviously didn't handle Epsom and might not have been at the top of his game at that time.

"He's getting back there and hopefully we can bag a better one before the year is out."

When asked if he could run in the Irish Champion Stakes Bolger said: "He's good enough to take part and ran well in it (sixth) last year.

"He dug deep tonight and doesn't really mind the ground, he goes on any ground. The Royal Whip could be a possible for him."