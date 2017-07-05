Aidan O’Brien will have to wait another season in his bid to achieve a win in every Group race run in Ireland after Realtra landed the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Brownstown Stakes at Fairyhouse for British trainer Roger Varian.

O’Brien, who has won 68 of the 69 Group races contested on home soil during his illustrious training career, saddled two runners in the feature race on the card, with Asking claiming third and Music Box finishing sixth in the field of seven.

Realtra was a ready winner of the Fillies' And Mares' on All-Weather Championships Final day at Lingfield in April, but the five-year-old had struggled to land a telling blow in two subsequent starts before bouncing back to her best in this Group Three contest.

Just three days on from Nezwaah's Curragh triumph for Varian in Group One company, the grey mare was given a confident ride by the in-form Colin Keane and, as a gap came on the rail, the 3-1 chance stayed on best close home to beat fellow British raider Golden Stunner by a length and a quarter.

Sam Davis, travelling head lad for Varian, said: "She could be better than a Group Three filly, but anything that we can pick up is a bonus for the owner and for breeding. She has won well today.

"Colin said that as soon as she got that gap she's picked up and the further she's gone the better she's gone. The ground has come right, as on Tuesday it was good to yielding, but it's good ground now and it's gone in our favour."