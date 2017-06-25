The Railway Stakes at the Curragh is likely next port of call for talented juvenile De Bruyne Horse.

Richard Hannon's colt stepped up from his Newmarket debut to bolt up on his second start at Ripon and he was thoroughly impressive in the Woodcote Stakes at Epsom.

He lined up as a major contender for the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot on Tuesday, but could only finish eighth.

Tim Palin, racing manager for the owners Middleham Park Racing, said: "On Tuesday I'd have been disappointed to have finished fourth.

"He still ran pretty well, though, but we rode him like a proper horse, when maybe he might have been better up with the speed like in his other runs.

"If he comes out of it OK, the plan is definitely the Railway Stakes.

"We still have a lot of faith that he can win a very big race."