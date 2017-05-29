Galileo Gold, winner of last year's Qipco 2000 Guineas, has been retired.

The four-year-old reportedly suffered an injury in his run in the Al Shaqab Lockinge Stakes at Newbury earlier this month.

The Hugo Palmer-trained colt excelled through the early part of the 2016 season, claiming Classic glory at Newmarket before finishing second in the Irish equivalent at the Curragh and winning the St James's Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot.

The son of Paco Boy was also second in the Sussex Stakes at Glorious Goodwood, but could not add to his tally in the Prix Jacques le Marois or Queen Elizabeth II Stakes, and had to settle for fifth at Newbury on his reappearance.

Palmer's charge won five of his 12 career starts, earning £960,886 in prize-money.