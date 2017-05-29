Cracksman and Cliffs Of Moher head the betting as 20 colts were confirmed for Saturday's Investec Derby at Epsom.

The John Gosden-trained Cracksman, who carries the same colours as 2015 Derby hero Golden Horn, is unbeaten in two starts including a victory at the track in last month's Derby Trial.

That form has been well advertised since, with the runner-up, Permian, going on to land a Listed prize at Newmarket and the Dante Stakes at York. As expected, Permian has been supplemented for the Derby at a cost of £85,000.

Dee Stakes winner Cliffs Of Moher is one seven possible runners for Aidan O'Brien as he bids to win the race for a sixth time.

The other potential Ballydoyle representatives are Capri, Derrinstown Stud Derby Trial winner Douglas Macarthur, Finn McCool and Chester Vase one-two-three Venice Beach, Wings Of Eagles and The Anvil.

Gosden also has a numerically strong hand, with Cracksman joined by stablemates Crowned Eagle, Glencadam Glory, Pealer and the supplemented Khalidi.

Other contenders include Martyn Meade's 2000 Guineas third Eminent, the Joseph O'Brien-trained Rekindling and Saeed bin Suroor's trio of Benbatl, Best Solution and Dubai Thunder.

Sylvester Kirk's Salouen and 1,000-1 outsider Diore Lia make up the field.