Aidan O'Brien is responsible for eight of the 13 remaining fillies in the Tattersalls Irish 1,000 Guineas at the Curragh on Sunday.

Winter spearheads the Ballydoyle team, having already won the 1000 Guineas at Newmarket.

Newmarket runner-up Rhododendron has also been left in the race, but O'Brien said she is more likely to head for the Oaks at Epsom.

The Ballydoyle handler could also run Alluringly, Asking, Elizabeth Browning, Hydrangea, Pocketfullofdreams and Roly Poly.

Joseph O'Brien's Intricately was a Group One winner last year but disappointed at Newmarket.

O'Brien, who turned 24 on Tuesday, said: "She won the Moyglare last season at the Curragh so hopefully she can come back to form there on Sunday and I'm happy with her."

Kevin Prendergast is set to be represented by impressive Curragh maiden winner Aneen.

Dermot Weld could run Making Light, while Jim Bolger has Bean Feasa engaged in the Godolphin silks.

Mick Halford has the option of saddling the Aga Khan-owned Rehana, winner of the Athasi Stakes at Naas.