The nominees for the RTÉ Sport Awards Manager of the Year have been announced ahead of the awards ceremony presented by Darragh Maloney and Joanne Cantwell on RTÉ One at 9.15pm on Saturday 16 December.

The nominees for the RTÉ Sport Awards 2017 Manager of the Year are in alphabetical order -

Mick Bohan - Dublin Ladies Football

Led Dublin Ladies Footballers as they ended a run of three consecutive All Ireland Final defeats by beating Mayo to win the Brendan Martin Cup.

Dominic Casey - Rowing

Coached the Irish rowing team to two golds at the World Rowing Championship in Florida

John Caulfield - Cork City

Managed Cork City to the double in 2017 winning both the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division title and the Irish Daily Mail FAI Cup.

Micheál Donoghue - Galway Hurling

Led Galway to their first All Ireland Hurling title since 1988.

Jim Gavin - Dublin

Led Dublin to their first three-in-a-row All Ireland Football wins since 1923.

Jessica Harrington

The Kildare-based trainer won the Cheltenham Gold Cup and the Punchestown Gold Cup with Sizing John as well as the Irish Grand National with Our Duke.

Paudie Murray

Managed the Cork Camogie team to a historic 27th All Ireland title.

Aidan O’Brien - Horse Racing

The Ballydoyle man set a new world record by training 26 Group 1 winners in one calendar year.

The winner will be chosen by RTÉ Sport department editorial staff with the Manager of the Year announced live on RTÉ One on the night of the Awards.