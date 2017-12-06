Ireland’s Greatest Sporting Moment of the television age will be decided on RTÉ2 this Thursday at 10.00pm.

Padraig Harrington, Ray Houghton, Ronnie Whelan, David O’Leary, Packie Bonner, Tony Ward and Jimmy Bowen will relive their moments in front of a live studio audience

After a month debate, laughter, stories and even the odd arguement, the moment has finally arrived as the four weekly winners go head-to-head on Thursday night at 10.00pm on RTÉ2 to decide which will be chosen as Ireland’s Greatest Sporting Moment.

The stars who made the moments will be in studio to relive their respective achievements. Des Cahill and Evanne Ni Chuilinn will be joined by Padraig Harrington, Ray Houghton, Ronnie Whelan, David O’Leary, Packie Bonner, Tony Ward and Jimmy Bowen.

Eamon Dunphy, Ted Walsh, Donal Lenihan and Sonia O’Sullivan will also be looking back on the past five weeks and picking their favourite moment.