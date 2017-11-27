A final-minute field goal by Chris Boswell - a career best of 53 yards - saw the Pittsburgh Steelers edge the Green Bay Packers 31-28 in Sunday's late game, their sixth straight win.

Brett Hundley, the third-year injury replacement for injured Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers, gave Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers the full Rodgers treatment with touchdown passes of 39, 54 and 55 yards.



But the old veteran Roethlisberger found his go-to receiver, Antonio Brown, in the late going to set up Boswell's game-winning kick at Heinz field.

The Steelers move to 9-2 and are on the brink of sealing the AFC North division but the Packers have slipped to third in the NFC North and are two wins off the pace for a wild card slot with five games to play.

The indomitable Philadelphia Eagles celebrated their ninth straight win in a devastating 31-3 rout of the Chicago Bears that saw three touchdown passes for Carson Wentz.

Philadelphia now need to win just one game - and the Dallas Cowboys to lose to the Washington Redskins Thursday - to take the National Football Conference East division title and guarantee a spot in the play-offs.

Wentz passed for 227 yards, LeGarrette Blount rushed for 97, while Zach Ertz caught 10 over 103 yards.

Meanwhile the Eagles' defence made light work of Bears newcomer Mitchell Trubisky and kicker Cairo Santos missed a 54-yard field goal.

The Denver Broncos suffered a bruising 14-21 defeat to the Oakland Raiders in a game marred by a mass brawl.

Seemingly triggered by an altercation between Oakland receiver Michael Crabtree and Denver cornerback Aqib Talib, the fracas led to the pair being sent off, along with Raiders guard Gabe Jackson who pushed an official.

A last-gasp, personal record breaking 57-yard field goal by Phil Dawson lifted the Arizona Cardinals over the Jaguars 27-24 with one second to spare, ending Jacksonville's four-game streak.

Jimmy Garoppolo made his debut for the 49ers with less than two minutes before the final whistle, finding Louis Murphy for a 10-yard touchdown, although it was far short of what San Francisco needed in the 24-13 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

The Buffalo Bills closed out a slow-starting Kansas City Chiefs 16-10, their fifth loss in six games and the Indianapolis Colts lost 16-20 to the Tennessee Titans, the victors recovering from a seven-point deficit after half time.

The Cincinnati Bengals extended the Cleveland Browns' abysmal winless start to the season with a 30-16 drubbing, while the New England Patriots beat the Miami Dolphins 35-17.

Elsewhere, the Carolina Panthers made it four wins in a row with a 35-27 victory over the New York Jets, while the Los Angeles Rams ended the New Orleans Saints' eight-game streak with a 26-20 win.