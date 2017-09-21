The first episode of the sixth series of Know Your Sport, featuring the late Jimmy Magee, was broadcast 25 years ago today.

Together with George Hamilton, the popular show ran for 12 year.

Hamilton said yesterday following the news of his former colleague's passing: "He was the Memory Man and I was the Ordinary Joe in front introducing the Memory Man.

"Of course I tried to catch him out - I tried every week. The public tried too, they came with the most obscure questions, and he didn't know what the questions would be. He was a showman and he'd often make out that this was the week he was going to be caught out, but he'd always just come out with the answer."

Watch it here thanks to RTÉ Player and enjoy the Memory Man's knowledge.



