There is a bumper weekend of sporting action across RTÉ upcoming, including GAA, rowing, racing, boxing and rugby, with 20 hours of television coverage.

Among the highlights are:

· The European Rowing Championships from the Czech Republic

· A football and hurling double bill on the Sunday Game Live

· Two days of racing from the Curragh

· Highlights of Michael Conlan's second professional bout

· Munster v Scarlets live on Saturday Sport on Radio 1

First up this weekend, Rio 2016 Olympic finalist Sinead Jennings joins the RTÉ Sport team to bring live European Rowing Championships semi-final action from Racice, Czech Republic alongside presenter Joe Stack and Neville Maxwell.

Gary and Paul O'Donovan will be in action should they qualify from this afternoon's lightweight men's double sculls repechage. Denise Walsh goes in the lightweight women's single sculls.

David Gillick reports from the course with George Hamilton and Sam Lynch on commentary.

Join us on Saturday on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player.

Then on Saturday afternoon Robert Hall and Ted Walsh present live coverage from the Curragh including the feature race, the 2,000 Guineas. Brian Gleeson, Sally Ann Grassick, Tom Lee and Tracy Piggott join Robert and Ted with Tony O’Hehir commentating.Coverage begins at 2.00pm on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player.

Saturday night sees Darragh Maloney joined by Eric Donovan and Jim Rock for highlights and analysis of Michael Conlan‘s second pro bout as the Belfast native takes on Mexican Alfredo Chanez at the UIC Pavilion in Chicago.

You can watch at 7.25pm on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player.

On Sunday morning it's back to Racice in the Czech Republic where once again Joe Stack will have Sinead Jennings and Neville Maxwell alongside him in studio for live coverage from the finals of the European Rowing Championship with David Gillick reporting from the course and George Hamilton with Sam Lynch on commentary.

Later on Sunday afternoon Michael Lyster presents a live football and hurling double header on The Sunday Game Live on RTÉ2. First up Pat Spillane and Colm O’Rourke will be on hand for analysis of Derry v Tyrone in the Ulster Senior Football Championship from Celtic Park, Derry. Throw-in 2.00pm, commentary from Marty Morrissey and Kevin Cassidy.

Then it’s Dublin v Galway in the Leinster Senior Hurling Championship from Tullamore as Henry Shefflin, Liam Sheedy and Donal O’Grady join Michael with commentary from Darragh Maloney and Brendan Cummins. Throw-in 4.00pm. Catch it from1.30pm on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player)

Over on RTÉ One on Sunday afternoon there's more action from the Curragh with Robert Hall and Ted Walsh including the feature race the 1,000 Guineas. Brian Gleeson, Sally Ann Grassick, Tom Lee and Tracy Piggott join Robert and Ted again with Tony O’Hehir commentating.We’re live from 1.40pm on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player)

That evening on RTÉ2 Joe Stack will have all the highlights from the European Rowing Championships in Racice, Czech Republic. Tune in from 8.30pm on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player)

Sunday night on RTÉ2 sees Des Cahill joined on The Sunday Game by Ciaran Whelan, Eddie Brennan, Ger Loughnane and Rory Kavanagh for highlights and analysis of all the weekend’s Championship action. As always, we’re live from 9.30pm on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player.

On RTÉ Radio 1's Saturday Sport this week Des Cahill and Joanne Cantwell will have live commentary of Munster v Scarlets in the Pro12 Final from the Aviva Stadium while on Sunday Sport Jacqui Hurley and Darren Frehill will have coverage of the day's action in the Hurling and Football Championships as well as racing from the Curragh.