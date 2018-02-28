Ireland’s Winter Olympic athletes have returned home from the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang.

Brendan ‘Bubba’ Newby, Thomas Westgaard and Seamus O’Connor arrived into Dublin Airport, four weeks after they flew out for the Games.

Neither Patrick McMillan or Tess Arbez were present, having returned home last week in preparation for upcoming races in Europe.

President of the Olympic Council of Ireland, Sarah Keane, said: "It was a tremendous achievement for Ireland to have five athletes competing at the 2018 Winter Games. I know the team really enjoyed their Olympic experience out in PyeongChang and can be incredibly proud of all they’ve achieved.

"On behalf of all of us at the OCI I would like to thank the athletes, Snow Sports Ireland, all the support staff, the Team Lead, Chef de Mission, the Irish media, and everyone who supported these athletes at the 2018 Winter Olympics.

"I hope that Team Ireland will be bigger and better at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing."