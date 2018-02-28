Russia's Olympic suspension has been lifted with immediate effect, the International Olympic Committee has confirmed.

Russia was banned from the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang due to state-sponsored doping at the Sochi games in 2014, although a total of 168 Russians were permitted to compete as part of a neutral 'Olympic Athlete from Russia' (OAR) team.

The IOC said today it had received all the remaining test results from the OAR delegation and confirmed that all were negative.

The IOC executive board decided on 25 February that the Russian Olympic Committee would have its suspension lifted in this scenario.

Two 'Olympic Athletes of Russia' failed drug tests in South Korea.

Alexander Krushelnitsky was stripped of the mixed doubles curling bronze medal he won with his wife Anastasia after testing positive for meldonium, which increases blood flow, while bobsledder Nadezhda Sergeeva was banned for using the banned heart condition product trimetazidine

Alexander Krushelnitsky and his wife Anastasia were stripped of their bronze medals

"The Russian Olympic Committee has had its rights fully restored," said Alexander Zhukov, the president of the Russian Olympic Committee, in comments broadcast on state TV.



"It's a decision of the utmost importance for us."

The IOC confirmed this decision via a statement on their website.

"The final notification of all remaining test results from the Olympic Athlete from Russia (OAR) delegation has been received from the Doping-Free Sport Unit (DFSU).

"The IOC can confirm that all the remaining results are negative.

"Therefore, as stated in the Executive Board decision of 25th February the suspension of the Russian Olympic Committee is automatically lifted with immediate effect."