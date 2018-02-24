The Olympic Council of Ireland is have confirmed that halfpipe skier Brendan 'Bubba' Newby will be Ireland's flag bearer during the closing ceremony of the Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang on Sunday.

The closing ceremony will take place at the Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium.

Speaking about the announcement Newby said: "I’m delighted to have been chosen as Team Ireland's flag bearer. I’m so incredibly honored for this opportunity. I skied my heart out and couldn’t be happier.

"I did my best to help build a fantastic team atmosphere. I’m truly thankful to all those who have supported me here in PyeongChang. It’s been the the best experience of my career so far."

Team Ireland Chef de Mission Stephen Martin added: "Bubba has made an outstanding contribution here in PyeongChang both from a performance and team perspective.

"I'm delighted Bubba will lead Team Ireland out at the Closing Ceremony. It will be a very proud moment for Bubba and his family."