Switzerland's Michelle Gisin won the women's alpine combined at the Pyeongchang Games on Thursday with American Mikaela Shiffrin taking silver while another Swiss Wendy Holdener won bronze.



Lindsey Vonn, who had led after the downhill section, was the last skiier to compete but did not finish her slalom run leaving the 24-year-old Gisin to take her first Olympic medal.

Vonn, who won a bronze medal in her preferred downhill earlier this week, says this is her last Olympics.

The 33-year-old American, who is the oldest woman to win a Winter Olympics alpine skiing medal, needed a perfect race but failed to complete the race in the end after missing a gate with one of her skis.

Vonn has struggled with injury since winning her first Olympic medal in 2010, and revealed earlier this week that she will not appear at the next Olympics in Beijing.

"I wish I could keep skiing and I wish my body doesn't hurt as bad as it does," she said after winning bronze bronze in the women's downhill.

"It's hard to process it's my last Olympic downhill race. I really want to keep racing forever, but I can't."



Gisin's victory, with a combined time of two minutes 20.90, nearly a second ahead of pre-race favourite Shiffrin, completed a rare Olympic double for her family.



Gisin's elder sister Dominique won gold in the downhill in Sochi four years ago.



The result leaves Shiffrin with two medals from these Games after her gold in giant slalom.



Holdener produced the fastest slalom run of the day with 40.23 and held on to bronze with Norwegian Ragnhild Mowinckel struggling in the technical element and then Vonn skiing out early in her effort.