Ireland's Brendan 'Bubba' Newby was delighted with his performance despite missing out on qualification in the Men's Halfpipe qualification event at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

The 21-year-old finished in 22nd position out of 27 competitors, with only the top 12 skiers qualifying for the final.

The Cork-born skier saw his Winter Olympics come to a close, but told RTÉ Sport’s Darren Frehill that it was career highpoint on the slopes.

"Unbelievable dude. That was insane," he said.

"That was the most fun contest I have ever done. I couldn’t be happier with that."

Newby was well placed after his first run, with a score of 53.80 leaving him in 14th place. But, needing to improve on his score in his second run, Newby attacked the halfpipe hard and made a mistake, leading to a fall and a second run score of 13.20.

The Utah-based skier says he was so focused he didn’t even find out where he had placed in the overall standings.

"I was definitely fired up about it. I don’t look at scores or results until the event is done... do you know what I got or ended up? I haven’t seen it yet," before being told of his 22nd placing.

"Oh yeah dude... hyped"

Newby says representing his country has been an unforgettable experience.

"I’m glad I could do my country proud. I’m proud as can be. I know I don’t sound like it, but I’m Irish.

"This has been unreal. For the rest of my life I'm an Olympian. That's something I've wanted my entire life so for it to actually happen, I can't even put it into words.

"On the second run I just popped a little too hard. If you pop too hard on a half-pipe you kind of fall out of the sky pretty far and I just couldn't hold onto it. My hips were behind my feet (on landing) and when you're there it's a pretty tough position to get out," he explained.

Newby is now hoping to inspire a new generation of Irish skiiers. "It's insane to be Ireland's first every freestyle skier and first ever half-piper," he said.

"I didn't think that would ever happen! After my run I had a few kids message me on Instagram, now that it has happened I don't want to be the last (Irish) freestyle skier.

"I want to get more people on the team, I want to get more people skiing for Ireland and get more people involved in what I love. This is the most fun thing you could ever do," he enthused. "I hope I made it look like I was having a good time because I was!"