Sixteen people suffered minor injuries as high winds caused damage within the Olympic Park on Wednesday, Games organisers have announced.

Three spectators and 13 operational staff were injured as the winds damaged tents, fences and signage in the park.

Pyeongchang organising committee spokesman Baik You Sung told the Games' daily briefing on Thursday: "From 2pm onwards on Wednesday we started safety evaluations and generally damages were in the Olympic Park.

"There were some slight injuries - affecting 16 people. Thirteen of those were operational staff and three of them were spectators. It was light scratches. They were all treated and sent home.

"In terms of damages to temporary structures, we had 60 tents that were slightly damaged. Ten tents were taken down and three had to be reinforced.

"We also had 120 steel fences shaking and collapsing so we responded to that and there were a lot of signages that were blowing away and shaking so we had to reinforce them.

"From 6am this morning the wind speeds were back to normal."