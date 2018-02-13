A short track speedskater from Japan is the subject of the first anti-doping rule violation of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, the Court of Arbitration for Sport has announced.

Kei Saito has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for acetalozamide in an out-of-competition test.

A CAS anti-doping division statement read: "The athlete accepted on a voluntary basis to be provisionally suspended and to leave the Olympic Village.

"As a consequence, the athlete is provisionally suspended from competing at the OWG (Olympic Winter Games) Pyeongchang 2018 and at any future ISU (International Skating Union) competition pending the resolution of this matter."

No results at the Pyeongchang Games have been affected as Saito is yet to compete.

Japan's chef de mission Yasuo Saito said that Kei Saito had a doping test at a 29 January training camp for the Games and had tested negative.

Japan's short track speed skating head coach Tsotomu Kawasaki said he was "suprised and dismayed" by Saito's positive test.

In a statement read out at a press conference in Pyeongchang on Tuesday, Saito himself said: "I am quite surprised by the outcome of this test. I will fight in order to prove my cleanness."

Saito added that for the sake of the Japanese team he had decided to leave the athletes' village.