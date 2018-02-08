The OCI have confirmed the appointment of Peter Sherrard as their new Chief Executive Office, joining the organisation from the FAI.

Sherrard, who will take up his new position in May, is currently Operations Director at the FAI, a post he has held since 2014. He was also Director of Communications in Abbotstown. Among the other management positions he has held was that of Market Manager for Ryanair in Italy.

Originally from Newcastle Co Down, Sherrard is a graduate of Trinity College Dublin. He is a fluent French and Italian speaker having lived and worked in both countries and has ten years of experience within Irish sport.

Commenting on today's appointment, the President of the OCI Sarah Keane said: "We are very pleased that we have been successful in attracting a person of the calibre and experience of Peter to the Olympic Council of Ireland.

"His hands on experience and leadership skills will be of great value to us as we continue to pursue our athlete centred programme of reform. With the recent launch of our new strategy Peter is starting at a time of real growth and development for the Olympic movement in Ireland.

"He will lead our journey towards making a real difference and adding significant value to Irish Olympic sport."

Speaking on the announcement of his appointment Sherrard said;

"I am delighted to have been appointed CEO at this exciting time of growth and change at the OCI. I look forward to working with the Board and staff of the OCI to build on the good work of the past 12 months.

"I share the Board’s commitment to placing athletes and Federations at the centre of everything we do at the OCI. With the Winter Games currently underway in Pyeongchang and the 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo fast approaching I am committed to working with Team Ireland and our partners to help deliver world class support for our athletes."