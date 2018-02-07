Team Ireland will have five representatives at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang and and here is all you need to know about the Irish quintet and when we can see them in action in South Korea.

Séamus O’Connor is competing in his second Winter Olympic Games and will be seen in action in the snowboarding half-pipe event.

The 20-year-old finished in 10th place at the 2015 Slopestyle World Championships in Austria and is eagerly looking forward to competing again on the global stage.

"I have a few go-to moves and favourite tricks, but I like to change it up as well," he told RTÉ Sport.

"When I came home from Sochi, I didn’t really want it to end. The four years has just flown by. I’m very excited."

Cork-born Brendan "Bubba" Newby will be competing in the freeski event. Born in Cork but living in Utah, the 21-year-old explains the nuace of the half-pipe event.

"A big thing in free skiing is spinning both ways," he says. "You have a natural direction and an unnatural direction.

"One is really easy to do, it comes naturally, the other is absolutely terrifying."

Pat McMillan was in the same Leinster U19 team as Tadhg Furlong but has swapped the pitch for the piste.

The 25-year-old will compete in the Alpine Ski (Giant Slalom), Super-G & Downhill events. McMillan represented Ireland at the 2015 Alpine World Championships in Colorado and at the 2017 Alpine World Championships in St Moritz and says it is more about brains than brawn when hurtling down the slopes at up to 160km/hour.

"Downhill isn’t about being the strongest guy in the world, it’s all about having a feeling."

Teenager Tess Arbez was born in France and has previously represented Ireland at the 2017 Alpine World Championships. The Alpine Ski (Slalom) and Giant Slalom will be the focus of her attentions.

Arbez finished 29th in the World Junior Championships in Sochi two years ago.

The green jersey will be seen during the Cross-County skiing courtesy of Norwegian-born Thomas Westgard.

The 21-year-old represented Ireland at the Nordic World Championships in Lahti last year and explains the appeal of his discipline.

"It’s the national sport in Norway. It’s a big thing, it’s like hurling and Gaelic football in Ireland. It’s an endurance sport, so you really have to have an engine doing it."

RTÉ 2 will broadcast a nightly highlights show from South Korea, hosted by Clare McNamara. Live coverage of the opening ceremony will take place on Saturday morning at 11am.

THE TEAM

Séamus O’Connor

Age: 20

Discipline: Snowboarding (Half Pipe)

Born: In America. O'Connor competed for Ireland at the 2014 Winter Olympics.

Experience: Finished in 10th place at the 2015 Slopestyle World Championships in Kreischberg, Austria.

Tess Arbez

Age: 19

Discipline: Alpine Ski (Slalom), Giant Slalom

Born: France, she represented Ireland at the 2017 Alpine World Championships.

Experience: Arbez finished 29th in the World Junior Championships in Sochi, 2016. She’s hoping to begin a Bachelor of Law Degree in the autumn.

Patrick McMillan

Age: 25

Discipline: Alpine Ski (Giant Slalom), Super-G & Downhill

Born: Letterkenny, Donegal. Currently living and training in Austria.

Experience: McMillan represented Ireland at the 2015 Alpine World Championships in Colorado and 2017 Alpine World Championships in St Moritz, Switzerland.

Thomas Westgard

Age: 21

Discipline: Cross-Country Skiing

Born: Norway. He has represented Ireland at the 2017 FIS Nordic World Championships in Lahti.

Brendan Newby

Age: 21

Discipline: Freeski (Half Pipe)

Born: Ireland, currently lives and trains in Utah, USA.

Experience: Newby won the USASA Nationals Overall category two years in a row and finished in 25th place at the 2017 FIS World Championship.

THE SCHEDULE

Sunday, 11 February - McMillan & Westgard (possibly) in action

Monday, 12 February - Arbez in action

Tuesday, 13 February - McMillan, O'Connor and Westgard in action

Wednesday, 14 February - Arbez, O'Connor (possibly) in action

Thursday, 15 February - McMillan in action

Friday, 16 February - Westgard in action

Tuesday, 20 February - Newby in action

Thursday, 22 February - Newby (possibly) in action

Saturday 24 February - Westgard in action