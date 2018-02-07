A further 15 Russian athletes have appealed against their exclusion from the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, which open on Friday.

John Coates, president of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), announced the appeals during the second day of the International Olympic Committee's pre-Games session in Pyeongchang.

An earlier appeal by 32 Russian athletes over their omission from the Games was expected to be heard at the Ad hoc Division of CAS on Wednesday.

A statement during the week from CAS read: "The applicants challenge the IOC decision refusing to invite them to participate in the 2018 Olympic Winter Games.

"They request that CAS overturn the IOC decision and allow them to participate in these Games as Olympic Athletes from Russia."