The Court of Arbitration for Sport for has announced that 32 Russian athletes have begun a procedure against the decision not to invite them to the Pyeongchang Games.

The case is likely to be heard in South Korea on Wednesday.

Among the athletes making the case is South Korea-born Victor Ahn, the most decorated short-track speedskater in Olympic history with six gold medals. He became a Russian citizen to represent the hosts at the Sochi Games.

A statement from CAS read: "The applicants challenge the IOC decision refusing to invite them to participate in the 2018 Olympic Winter Games.

"They request that CAS overturn the IOC decision and allow them to participate in these Games as Olympic Athletes from Russia."

Earlier IOC disciplinary commission chair Denis Oswald had made reference to the decision by CAS last week to clear 28 Russian athletes of doping at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics.

Oswald said: "The decision that CAS took is surprising and shocking for us as we were convinced we had very solid evidence to present.

"The decision is difficult to explain. I don't understand it myself. We can only speculate as we have not received yet the motivation."

Meanwhile, nine hundred military personnel have been called in to address a shortfall in security at the Winter Olympics after illness resulted in the quarantine of 1,200 staff.

POCOG, the local organising committee for the 2018 Olympic and Paralympic Games, on Tuesday confirmed 41 private security workforce personnel had reported ill, with the symptoms pointing to norovirus.

All 1,200 people staying in the affected accommodation have been asked to remain there until there are no further cases.

POCOG said in a statement: "To address the shortfall in security workforce due to the isolation, 900 military personnel have been deployed to take over the work of the civil safety personnel.

"They will work across 20 venues until all affected workforce are able to return to duty."

The 41 staff members' symptoms of headaches, stomach pain and diarrhoea, may be related to norovirus, the Gangwon Province Health and Environment Research Centre said.

All the affected security personnel are staying at the Horeb Youth Centre, Jinbu, Pyeongchang, with an investigation under way to discover the source of the outbreak, POCOG said.

The Korea Centre for Disease Control and Prevention and POCOG are working together to manage the situation.

"Those found with the virus symptoms will be sent to hospital and those that do not show symptoms will continue to be isolated in the Youth Centre until there are no further cases," the POCOG statement added.