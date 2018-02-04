International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach has confirmed the IOC is contemplating an appeal against the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruling which overturned lifetime doping bans for 28 Russians.

CAS ruled last Thursday there was "insufficient evidence" to uphold the suspensions issued by the IOC following an investigation into state-sponsored doping at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi.

In a further 11 cases anti-doping violations were confirmed, but their lifetime bans have been reduced just to cover the 2018 Winter Games, which start in Pyeongchang on February 9.

The IOC has complained the CAS rulings could "have a serious impact on the future fight against doping" and Bach says an appeal is being considered.

The German told a media conference in Pyeongchang on Sunday: "Yes - we are considering (an appeal).

"(But) you can only look into an appeal seriously when you have the reasoned decision, which we do not have.

"We need the reasoned decision to see whether we have any prospect of success. If we have any such prospect, we will appeal."

The IOC has been told it may be the end of February by the time the reasoned decision is available, something Bach described as "extremely unsatisfactory".

He called for a review of the internal structures of CAS to resolve issues such as delayed reasoned decisions.

The Winter Olympics open in South Korea on Friday and close on February 25