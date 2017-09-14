A representative group of national anti-doping associations (NADO) have lashed the International Olympic Council for their perceived lenience on Russia and called for the country to be banned from February's winter games in South Korea.

Following a two-day meeting in Colorado, representatives from 16 countries, including Ireland and the Institute of National Anti-Doping Organizations, issued a strongly worded statement demanding that the Russians be punished for "proven corruption of the Sochi Olympic Games and continuing failure in its obligations to clean sport" and accused the IOC of refusing to hold them to account.

A World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) report last December accused Russia of an "institutionalised doping conspiracy and cover-up" but the country's president Vladimir Putin subsequently denied the existence of a state-sponsored cheating programme.

Canadian law professor Richard McLaren estimated that over 1,000 Russian athletes had benefited from state-sponsored doping between 2011 and 2015, including 12 medal-winning athletes at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics.

Russian track and field athletes were subsequently banned from the 2016 games in Rio but 270 Russians competed after the IOC left the decision up to the governing authorities for each sport.

19 track and field athletes were allowed to compete as 'neutrals' at the recent World Championships in London after demonstrating they had been independently tested to international standards, something NADO said it supports.

"The IOC needs to stop kicking the can down the road and immediately issue meaningful consequences," NADO leaders said.

"The failure to expeditiously investigate individual Russian athlete doping poses a clear and present danger for clean athletes worldwide and at the 2018 Winter Games.

"We have serious doubts that the 2018 Games will be clean due to the incomplete investigation of massive evidence of individual doping by Russians athletes at the 2014 Sochi Olympic Games and given the inadequate testing evidence of Russian athletes over the past four years."

NADO called on Russia to either accept the findings of the McLaren report or provide evidence to dispute it and for the IOC to support WADA's request for additional Moscow laboratory evidence and access to witnesses implicated in the scandal. Less than 100 of the 1,000+ possible cases have been brought to a conclusion.

"A country’s sport leaders and organisations should not be given credentials to the Olympics when they intentionally violate the rules and rob clean athletes. This is especially unfair when athletes are punished when they violate the rules," NADO leaders said.

"The failure to properly investigate and prosecute free of sport-political influence those who violated anti-doping rules, breaks the trust with millions of clean athletes around the world.

"This dereliction of duty sends a cynical message that those of favoured, insider nations within the Olympic Movement will never be punished or held accountable, violating the fundamental covenant of fairness on which sport is based."

"The mishandling of this Russia doping crisis has left the athletes of the world wondering if global anti-doping regulations have teeth and whether their fundamental right to clean sport matters," the leaders said. "This is exactly why reforms are urgently needed now."