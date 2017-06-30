The Olympic Council of Ireland (OCI) Athletes Commission held its first meeting in Dublin and elected former double European 400 meter champion and David Gillick as its chair.

The role of the Commission is to advise the OCI Executive Committee on all athlete-related matters and to ensure that the voice of Irish athletes is heard in all future OCI decision making.

Gillick as chair of the Commission will now sit on the board of the OCI as a full director.

Speaking following his election as former Olympian Gillick said; "It’s an honour to have been elected as Chair of the Athletes Commission and I look forward to being a strong voice for athletes on the OCI board over the coming four years.

"The new Board of the OCI has a rigorous reform agenda to deliver significant change in the organisation and to put the athlete at the centre of all that it does.

"I look forward to playing my part in driving that athlete centred change. We now have a strong Commission comprising a diverse range of skills and I look forward to working with the team to put a programme of work together."

London 2012 triathlete Gavin Noble was elected as vice chair.