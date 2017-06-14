The Olympic Council of Ireland have announced the make-up of a new Athlete Commission, designed to give athletes more of a voice within the organisation.

The role of the Commission is to advise the OCI Executive Committee on all athlete related matters and to ensure that the voice of Irish athletes is heard in all future OCI decision making.

Six athletes, all of whom have represented Ireland at Olympic level, were nominated to the commission by OCI members, with all six being appointed.

The new commission comprises of Derval O’Rourke (Athletics), Judy Reynolds (Equestrian), David Harte (Hockey), Shane O’Connor (Snowsports), Melanie Nocher (Swimming) and Gavin Noble (Triathlon).

David Gillick (Athletics), James Nolan (Athletics) and Kenneth Egan (Boxing) were also appointed to the commission by the OCI Executive Board.

The nine person Commission will have its first meeting later this month at which it will select a chairperson who will become a member of OCI Executive Committee.

Speaking today OCI President Sarah Keane said: "The new Athletes Commission announced today will have a very important role in the future decision making of the OCI.

"The OCI Executive Committee is very grateful that so many talented Olympians have agreed to make themselves available to participate in this Commission and to speak on behalf of all Irish Olympians.

"We want to ensure that athletes have a strong voice at the OCI board table and this Commission will allow that to happen. I look forward to working with the Commission over the coming four years."