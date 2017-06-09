Mixed relays in athletics and swimming and three-a-side basketball were among new events approved on Friday by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for inclusion in the Tokyo Games in 2020.

It was already known that Tokyo would have five more sports than Rio - adding baseball, softball, surfing, sports climbing and skateboarding to take the total to 33 - but the existing 28 sports have been given 15 more events.

The IOC's executive board also agreed to add mixed doubles in table tennis, mixed team events in judo and archery and a mixed team triathlon.

An IOC statement said Tokyo would include a 4 x 400 mixed relay in athletics and a 4 x 100 medley mixed relay in swimming. Swimming would also include two further new events - a men's 800 metres and women's 1500 metres freestyle races.

IOC President Thomas Bach said the new disciplines would make the games "more youthful, more urban and will include more women."

Among the other sports moving to strengthen its gender balance are rowing, which has removed one men's event and added a women's event to achieve an even gender split, while boxing has added two new weight classes to the women's side to bring the total to five.

That still might leave world silver medallist Kellie Harrington with a tough decision to make as her 64kg class remains absent from the Olympic programme, leaving her caught between the 60kg class that was the domain of 2012 champion Katie Taylor, and the new 69kg division.

The men's boxing programme has yet to decide which two of its 10 current weight classes it will give up in Tokyo.

However, modern pentathlon was not successful in its attempts to introduce a mixed event at the Games, which will come as a big blow to Ireland's Natalya Coyle and Arthur Lanigan-O'Keeffe, who recently won a mixed World Cup event in Poland.