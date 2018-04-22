Tom Sykes recorded his first World Superbike victory of the season as he ended championship leader Jonathan Rea's Assen winning streak.

Reigning world champion Rea had claimed his eighth straight win at the Dutch circuit on Saturday.

But Sykes overshadowed the County Antrim man this time, with Michael van der Mark (Yamaha) finishing behind the two Kawasakis to claim a second successive podium in front of his home crowd.

Sykes started from pole and produced a dominant performance to repeat his 2013 Assen win.

Xavi Fores (Ducati) finished fourth, with Welshman Chaz Davies (Ducati) fifth and Jordi Torres (MV Agusta) sixth.

Rea's lead at the top of the championship standings from Davies now stands at 30 points.

Marc Marquez bounced back from his torrid Argentinian MotoGP race to win for the sixth time at the Circuit of the Americas.

No other rider has won at the Grand Prix of the Americas in Austin, Texas and the Repsol Honda rider kept his impressive streak going with a dominant performance to take victory by 3.5 seconds ahead of Movistar Yamaha's Maverick Vinales and Suzuki Ecstar's Andrea Iannone.

Marquez had been given ride-through and time penalties after an eventful Argentinian GP following a series of incidents, including putting nine-time world champion Valentino Rossi into a gravel trap.

The Spaniard avoided such incidents in Austin and Rossi had a much quieter race as he came home in fourth, four seconds clear of Ducati's Andrea Dovizioso in fifth.

The Italian won a battle with Monster Yamaha Tech 3 rider Johann Zarco and Marquez's team-mate Dani Pedrosa, who was racing despite a fractured wrist suffered in Argentina.

That battle for fifth had also involved LCR Honda's Cal Crutchlow who had won in Argentina to take the points lead. The British rider suffered a crash in Austin which meant he finished down in 19th.

Following the Circuit of the Americas race Dovizioso leads the standings by one point from Marquez, with Vinales four points further back.

In a packed top five which is covered by just eight points, Crutchlow and Zarco are tied on 38.