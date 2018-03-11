France's Sebastien Ogier won the Rally Guanajuato Mexico for the fourth time to regain top spot in the FIA World Rally Championship.

Ogier surged from fifth to first on Saturday by winning four stages in succession and eased through Sunday's final leg in mountains near Leon to win by 73.6 seconds in his Ford Fiesta.

Dani Sordo claimed second place in his Hyundai i20 after benefiting from a mistake by Northern Irishman Kris Meeke, who won the event last year.

Meeke tipped his Citroen C3 onto its side at a slippery right corner on cobblestones near the end of the Alfaro special stage. Fans pushed it back onto its wheels, but he lost almost 40 seconds to Sordo and eventually finished 15.6 secs behind the Spanish driver.

"I was just coming on to the cobbles and the car slid," Meeke said in quotes reported on www.wrc.com. "There was a deep gulley on the outside and I caught a wheel which put us on our side."